Mumbai airport shipped around 43-million Covid-19 vaccine doses

Mumbai airport handled around 43-million Covid-19 vaccine doses since January 13 when shipments started. Of this, 8.5 million doses were transported within India and 34.5 million doses shipped overseas. Vaccines were transported to 57 destinations (28 domestic and 29international).
Bangladesh received 9 million doses, making it the biggest importer, followed by Morocco (6 million) and Brazil (4 million).
On the domestic front, Raipur, Kochi, and Guwahati received 2.1 million doses. Eighteen airlines involved in vaccine shipment.
