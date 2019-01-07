Mumbai airport to be shut for 6 hours in Feb-Mar, impact may push up fares

Last-minute fares could rise by as much as 30 per cent as Mumbai airport will be shut for six hours daily for 22 days in February and March for runway upgrade. Fares to key routes such as Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad may shoot up 80 per cent, said industry experts.

There will be no flight movements between 11 am and 5 pm every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday at Mumbai from February 7 to March 30 due to the recarpeting of the intersection of two runways. The airport will remain open on March 21, a Thursday, on the occasion of Holi. Charters and private aircraft owners too will ...