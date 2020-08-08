Mumbai-bound AirAsia aircraft from Ranchi suffers bird hit, aborts take-off

An aircraft departing for on Saturday morning aborted its take-off at airport after encountering a bird hit, said the airline spokesperson.

This incident occurred a day after an Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 people onboard overshot the runway at Kozhikode airport in rainy conditions and went down 35 feet into a slope before breaking up into two pieces, killing at least 18 people.



" aircraft VT-HKG operating from to as flight i5-632 encountered a bird hit during scheduled departure at 11:50 hrs, today, 8th August 2020," stated the airline spokesperson.

The pilot aborted take-off and the aircraft is currently being inspected, the spokesperson noted, adding that the flight is scheduled to depart once the aircraft is cleared for operations.

" prioritises the safety of our guests and crew and regrets the inconvenience caused on account of this delay," the spokesperson said.