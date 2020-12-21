Mumbai, cities under night curfew from Tue as UK reports new virus strain

Maharashtra will from Tuesday put Mumbai and other major cities under curfew from 11 pm to 6 am till January 5 to counter a threat from a new strain of the in Britain, said multiple reports.



The state will also impose 14 days mandatory institutional quarantine for those returning from Europe and Middle East to the state. Returnees from other countries coming to the state will also have to be home quarantined.



News agency PTI reported that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray decided on the night curfew after a meeting with his advisors in Mumbai.



India will suspend flights from and to the UK starting Tuesday midnight till December 31, joining others in isolating the European country.



A mutant strain of the spreading rapidly in the U.K. led Prime Minister Boris Johnson to clamp down on holiday visits at home and abroad over the weekend. Airlines shares tumbled as Italy, the Netherlands and Belgium closed their borders to the former European Union state, with others preparing to follow suit, reported Bloomberg.