Mumbai civic body on alert after heavy rain forecast, precautions taken

Mumbai’s civic agency is on alert after heavy rains forecast for the city and says all precautionary measures have been taken.

Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places in the districts of Greater Mumbai, Thane and Raigad in the next 24 hours, a weather official said on Tuesday.

A road overbridge, built in 1971, collapsed near the eastern side of the Andheri railway station and a part of it fell on rail tracks during Tuesday morning showers, injuring five people and affecting rail and road traffic.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said it was the Railways’ responsibility to regularly check and maintain the overbridge.

“The area where a portion of the bridge collapsed comes under the Railways. Therefore, it was Railways' duty to conduct a safety audit and carry out maintenance of the bridge," a senior BMC engineer said.

The Western Railway has succeeded in restoring services on the Harbour corridor to minimise the inconvenience caused to passengers. The Central Railway too is providing manpower and equipment.

After the overbridge collapse, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said 445 bridges in Mumbai suburban will undergo safety audit.

"I got the design of this bridge studied. This bridge is Cantilever bridge and is around 40 years old. Safety audit will be done of 445 bridges in Mumbai suburban. As per findings of audit, necessary action will be taken at the earliest," he said.