Mumbai: Jio says network snag temporary, working to resolve it

Since Saturday morning, Jio's subscribers in Mumbai have been unable to make or receive calls or access internet

Reliance Jio | Mumbai | Internet shutdown

Aneesh Phadnis  |  Mumbai 

Reliance Jio said it is working to resolve the disruption in mobile and broadband services in Mumbai at the earliest.

Jio's services suffered an outage on Saturday morning and, as a consequence, its subscribers in Mumbai have been unable to make or receive calls or access internet.

The company took to Twitter to assure customers following a torrent of complaints on social media platforms.

“You may face intermittent problem of using internet services or making or receiving calls on your mobile connection. This is temporary and our team is working to resolve this at the earliest," Jio said in a twitter message.

First Published: Sat, February 05 2022. 17:41 IST

