Mumbai logs 4 new Covid-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 31

Mumbai on Monday recorded four new COVID-19 cases, which took the overall tally to 11,55,240, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,747, a civic official said.
The recovery count increased by three to reach 11,35,462, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of 31, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official added.
As per civic data, the city's coronavirus recovery rate was 98.3 per cent, while the case doubling time was 2,02,183 days.
So far, 1,86,93,408 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the financial capital, including 968 in the last 24 hours, said the BMC.
First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 21:43 IST
