Mumbai logs 4 new Covid-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 31

As per civic data, the city's coronavirus recovery rate was 98.3 per cent, while the case doubling time was 2,02,183 days

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Mumbai on Monday recorded four new COVID-19 cases, which took the overall tally to 11,55,240, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,747, a civic official said.

The recovery count increased by three to reach 11,35,462, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of 31, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official added.

As per civic data, the city's coronavirus recovery rate was 98.3 per cent, while the case doubling time was 2,02,183 days.

So far, 1,86,93,408 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the financial capital, including 968 in the last 24 hours, said the BMC.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 21:43 IST

