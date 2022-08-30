Mumbai Police arrest actor, film critic KRK over 'defamatory' tweet

-
ALSO READ
Sharath Kamal Achanta - India's star paddler, proving age is just a number
Protest in Dubai against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's ouster
Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Vikram' pummels competition, mints Rs 33 cr on day 1
Mumbai Police beefs up security at Salman Khan's home after threat letter
Senior IPS officer Sanjay Arora takes charge as Delhi Police commissioner
-
The Mumbai Police have arrested actor and film critic Kamal Rashid Khan, popularly known as KRK, in connection with an alleged defamatory tweet posted by him, an official said on Tuesday.
Khan was nabbed from the Mumbai airport late Monday night after he arrived from Dubai, the official from Malad police station said.
The police did not reveal details of the tweet.
The official said a look out circular had earlier been issued against him.
An FIR was also registered against him in 2020 under various Indian Penal Code sections including 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 500 (punishment for defamation), and provisions of the Information Technology Act, he said.
The city police came to know about his arrival on Monday and immediately arrested him, the official said.
In 2016, Khan had claimed that he was paid to tweet in favour of a movie of filmmaker Karan Johar.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Tue, August 30 2022. 11:39 IST