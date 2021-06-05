Mumbai restaurants, salons to reopen with 50% occupancy in new unlock norms

will reopen restaurants, gyms and salons for some hours and with 50 per cent occupancy after the Maharashtra government announced new regulations to unlock the economy battling the Covid-19 pandemic.



Maharashtra’s government issued regulations late on Friday to ease lockdowns to contain the spread of Covid-19 depending on the weekly case positivity rate and occupancy of oxygenated beds in districts.



Districts would be -classified on five levels. Those with case-positivity rate of less than five per cent and bed occupancy less than 25 per cent are in Level 1. They will lift all restrictions and allow malls, restaurants, cinemas, gyms and salons to reopen.



Districts in Levels 2 and 3 will ease some curbs, with restrictions on timing and occupancy. is in level 3. The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, which runs the city, is expected to issue an order on Saturday to ease relaxations from Monday. On Thursday, had a case positivity rate of 5.5 per cent and occupancy of oxygenated beds was over 32 per cent.



In Level 2 districts (case positivity less than 5 per cent and bed occupancy between 25-40 per cent) restaurants, malls, gyms and salons can resume operations with 50 per cent occupancy. All offices too can function with with 100 per cent attendance.



In districts with Level 3 restrictions (case positivity rate between 5-10 per cent or bed occupancy higher than 40 per cent) shops, restaurants, gyms and salons can open till 4 pm. There will, however, be 50 per cent capacity restriction on occupancy in restaurants, gyms and parlours in these cities.



Offices can function with 50 per cent attendance in Level 3 districts. Travel in local trains will be permitted only to health workers, essential sector employees and women in these districts.



Most restrictions will continue to remain in place in districts classified under level 4 and 5.