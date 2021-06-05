Mumbai restaurants, salons to reopen with 50% occupancy in new unlock norms

-
ALSO READ
Hospitals get ready for Covid shots ahead of vaccination drive on Jan 16
There will be no vaccination in Mumbai for three days, announces BMC
BMC to procure Covid-19 shots, devises steps to make vaccination accessible
Students going abroad for studies to get Covid-19 vaccines in Mumbai
Lockdown-like stricter curbs in Maharashtra: What's open, what's closed
-
Mumbai will reopen restaurants, gyms and salons for some hours and with 50 per cent occupancy after the Maharashtra government announced new regulations to unlock the economy battling the Covid-19 pandemic.
Maharashtra’s government issued regulations late on Friday to ease lockdowns to contain the spread of Covid-19 depending on the weekly case positivity rate and occupancy of oxygenated beds in districts.
Districts would be -classified on five levels. Those with case-positivity rate of less than five per cent and bed occupancy less than 25 per cent are in Level 1. They will lift all restrictions and allow malls, restaurants, cinemas, gyms and salons to reopen.
Districts in Levels 2 and 3 will ease some curbs, with restrictions on timing and occupancy. Mumbai is in level 3. The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, which runs the city, is expected to issue an order on Saturday to ease relaxations from Monday. On Thursday, Mumbai had a case positivity rate of 5.5 per cent and occupancy of oxygenated beds was over 32 per cent.
In Level 2 districts (case positivity less than 5 per cent and bed occupancy between 25-40 per cent) restaurants, malls, gyms and salons can resume operations with 50 per cent occupancy. All offices too can function with with 100 per cent attendance.
In districts with Level 3 restrictions (case positivity rate between 5-10 per cent or bed occupancy higher than 40 per cent) shops, restaurants, gyms and salons can open till 4 pm. There will, however, be 50 per cent capacity restriction on occupancy in restaurants, gyms and parlours in these cities.
Offices can function with 50 per cent attendance in Level 3 districts. Travel in local trains will be permitted only to health workers, essential sector employees and women in these districts.
Most restrictions will continue to remain in place in districts classified under level 4 and 5.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU