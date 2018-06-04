JUST IN
Mumbaikars work for 3,315 hours per year, longest in the world: UBS study

They seem to work almost double the time of Frankfurtians, says a study by UBS

disciplined workers

Rumour has it that Germans are the most disciplined workers in the world. The statistics, however, give that accolade to Indians, especially those living in Mumbai.

And, though people in Mumbai work like machines, they only have an average of 10.4 days of paid vacation a year to enjoy.


Mumbai
First Published: Mon, June 04 2018. 01:05 IST

