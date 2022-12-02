Murmu to confer national awards for work towards empowering Divyangjan

President will confer for outstanding work towards empowerment of persons with disabilities on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on Saturday.

In a statement, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment said the awards will be handed over to individuals, institutions, organisations and state/district, etc., for their outstanding achievements and work towards the empowerment of Persons with Disabilities.

For the year 2022, a total of 1,210 applications were received for the award and the selection process consisted of examination of documents and records submitted by the applicants. These applications were screened and shortlisted by the Screening Committees constituted by the Department, it said.

On the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan), Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment confers every year.

