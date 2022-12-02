JUST IN
Seven killed as part of limestone mine collapses in Chhattisgarh village
Business Standard

Murmu to confer national awards for work towards empowering Divyangjan

President Droupadi Murmu will confer national awards for outstanding work towards empowerment of persons with disabilities on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on Saturday

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Draupadi Murmu
Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu will confer national awards for outstanding work towards empowerment of persons with disabilities on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on Saturday.

In a statement, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment said the awards will be handed over to individuals, institutions, organisations and state/district, etc., for their outstanding achievements and work towards the empowerment of Persons with Disabilities.

For the year 2022, a total of 1,210 applications were received for the award and the selection process consisted of examination of documents and records submitted by the applicants. These applications were screened and shortlisted by the Screening Committees constituted by the Department, it said.

On the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan), Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment confers National Awards every year.

First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 19:47 IST

