JUST IN
Court fines police inspectors for arresting innocent person in POCSO case
Cyber crime threat to India's progress, security: Goa CM Pramod Sawant
Plea seeks waiver of enrolment fees for transgenders as lawyers, SC refuses
India, Nepal in talks to facilitate protection wall along Kali river
Vande Bharat train collides with cattle in Gujarat, front panel damaged
MCD elections: BJP announces 'commitment' to regularise weekly markets
LG recommends Delhi Police proposal to Centre to extend law on bootleggers
Elderly man infected with Zika virus in Pune, now fully recovered: Official
Qutub row: Court to pass order on review of application on Dec 12
Karnataka CM denies charges of deleting minority votes from electoral roll
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Court fines police inspectors for arresting innocent person in POCSO case
Business Standard

Karnataka State HEC nominates 10 private entrepreneurs as members for 5 yrs

The Karnataka State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) on Friday nominated a total of ten experts in the field as its members

Topics
Karnataka | higher education

ANI 

Technology & higher education
Representative Image

The Karnataka State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) on Friday nominated a total of ten experts in the field as its members.

Among the nominated entrepreneurs include Mind Tree CEO Debashis Chatterjee and Former Vice Chancellor of Azim Premji University Professor Anurag Behar.

Besides, VC of Visakhapatnam Central Tribal University Professor TV Kattimani, Former VC of Kuvempu University Prof. Jogan Shankar, CEO of Career Information & Guidance Movement for All in India (CIGMA) Ameen E Mudassar, Former VC of Akka Mahadevi Varsity Meena Chandavarkar, Senior Professor of Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) Usha Rani, Managing Director (MD) of Merck Life Sciences NS Srinath, Chairperson of Quest Global Ajay Prabhu, and Chief Strategist Officer of Bosch Global Software Raghavendra Krishnamurthy.

According to the Minister of Higher Education CN Ashwath Narayan, this time, these entrepreneurs have been nominated as members of KSHEC to connect academia with the industry.

The term of these nominated members would last for at least five years or until further orders, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Karnataka

First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 19:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU