Muslim Personal Law Board to challenge triple talaq bill in Supreme Court

With Rajya Sabha, on Tuesday, passing the bill making it a criminal offence attracting jail term of up to three years, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Thursday said it was likely to be challenged in the Supreme Court.

AIMLB convenor Zafaryab Jilani told Business Standard that the legal committee of the Board would meet after bakrid, falling on August 12, and take a final call on the issue. “Most likely, the bill will be challenged in the apex court,” he said.

Jilani said when the ordinance was issued, the AIMPB legal committee had considered it and deemed it fit to be challenged in court. “However, the committee was of the view that since ordinance would lapse after 6 months, therefore, the final decision would be taken once the bill is passed in Parliament,” he added.

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind has also given assent to the passed by the Parliament, thus making it a law, according to a government notification.

Yesterday, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had also termed as unconstitutional and said that AIMPLB should challenge it in court. Several other prominent Muslim leaders and opposition parties had criticised the bill.

Following the passage of the bill in Rajya Sabha, the Muslim clergy is divided on the issue with some welcoming the act, while other slamming it as against the interests of women.

However, All India Shia Personal Law Board (AISPLB) has welcomed the saying it would protect the lives and honour of Muslim women.

AISPLB member Maulana Yasoob Abbas claimed instant triple talaq was un-Islamic and it should have been abolished long ago. “We have been trying for the abolition of triple talaq since 2007, since triple talaq in one sitting is not permitted in Islam.”

He said the Board lauded the government for tabling the bill and getting it passed in the Parliament. “The law with regards to triple talaq should be made so stern that none could even contemplate giving divorce in this manner,” he observed.