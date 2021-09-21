Muzaffarnagar riots: Court fixes Sep 24 over charges against ex-UP minister

-
A court here on Tuesday fixed September 24 as the date to frame charges in a Muzaffarnagar riots case against former Uttar Pradesh minister Saeeduzama and nine others.
The former minister, former MP Kadir Rana, ex-MLA Maulana Jameel and seven others have been accused of inciting communal tensions through inflammatory speeches in 2013.
Special Judge Gopal Upadhyay has fixed September 24 for framing of charges after eight of the accused appeared before him on Tuesday.
Over 60 people died in the communal clashes and 40,000 were displaced.
