My goal is to make Mahua India's national spirit: Desmond Nazareth

When Goa-based Desmond Nazareth, margarita lover and all-round cocktail enthusiast, returned to India from the US in 2000, he was disappointed with the unavailability of tequila in liquor stores across the country.

For someone who had gained a reputation as an amateur cocktail creator, tequila was a must-have. “Why is tequila made in just one country?” became a burning question and Nazareth’s obsession, leading to four years of research on the production of tequila. The result: Agave Industries India, launched in 2011, which makes agave-based spirits from a cactus-like ...