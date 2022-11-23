JUST IN
Delhi govt to pay over Rs 16L to judicial officer for Covid treatment
Stalin launches new initiatives in his constituency, lays foundation stone
Business Standard

Mystery of the missing millions: Why UN projects higher India population

The UN's projection of population growth rate between 2011 and 2030 is lower than India's, but its estimate of overall population by the end of the decade is 41 million higher than TGPP's 1.47 billion

Ishaan Gera  |  New Delhi 

Earlier this year, the United Nations’ World Population Prospects study projected that India’s population would be over 1.51 billion by 2030. This was 41.1 million higher than the Indian government’s Technical Group on Population Projections (TGPP) estimate of 1.47 billion by the end of the decade in its latest report from July 2020.

First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 16:13 IST

