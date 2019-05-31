By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
- Bringing heft to Modi's govt, Nitin Gadkari's challenges are manifold
- Piyush Goyal credited with ushering in new ideas irrespective of portfolio
- From BJP spokesperson to defence minister, the rise of Nirmala Sitharaman
- Smriti Irani: An ideal TV bahu, combative minister and giant slayer
- Narendra Modi cabinet 2.0: Rajnath Singh in the front, not at the centre
- How Amit Shah ensured victory for PM Modi both in Gujarat and nationally
- Drought dries up cattle economy in Gujarat, lack of water hits crops
- Modi takes oath as PM for second time, few big names left out from new team
- Website of BJP's Delhi unit hacked, photos of beef dishes posted on it
- Chidambaram and his son withheld foreign bank a/c info, ED tells court
Narendra Modi cabinet 2.0: Check who made the cut who got left out
While many familiar faces made it to the cabinet of the new government, some well-known people were left behind as well
Business Standard Last Updated at May 31, 2019 02:46 IST
https://mybs.in/2X6BjYm
Amit Shah exchanges greetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he took oath as a Cabinet minister during a swearing-in ceremony at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi | PTI
First Published: Fri, May 31 2019. 02:08 IST
