PM Modi posts exercise video after Kohli's challenge, nominates Kumaraswamy

Prime Minister on Wednesday shared a video that showed his morning exercises, including yoga and breathing practices, responding to Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli, who had thrown a at him.

On Twitter, Modi said he also walks “on a track inspired by the Panchtatvas or 5 elements of nature - Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vayu, Aakash. This is extremely refreshing and rejuvenating”.

The Prime Minister appealed to every Indian to “devote some part of the day towards fitness”.

In a separate message, he nominated Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, table tennis player and 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Manika Batra and the "entire fraternity of brave IPS officers, especially those above 40" for the #fitnesschallenge, which has become a talking point on Twitter.

On May 23, Kohli had posted a video of his workout and nominated Modi, a strong proponent of yoga. The cricketer had accepted the challenge of Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, who too had posted an exercise video.