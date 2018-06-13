JUST IN
Trump-Kim summit should prompt India, Pak to begin peace talks: PML-N chief
PM Modi posts exercise video after Kohli's challenge, nominates Kumaraswamy

Modi says he also walks "on a track inspired by the Panchtatvas or 5 elements of nature..." The PM appealed to every Indian to "devote some part of the day towards fitness"

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Narendra Modi fitness challenge
PM Modi practicing yoga on International Yoga Day. Photo: PIB 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday shared a video that showed his morning exercises, including yoga and breathing practices, responding to Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli, who had thrown a fitness challenge at him.

On Twitter, Modi said he also walks “on a track inspired by the Panchtatvas or 5 elements of nature - Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vayu, Aakash. This is extremely refreshing and rejuvenating”.

The Prime Minister appealed to every Indian to “devote some part of the day towards fitness”.

In a separate message, he nominated Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, table tennis player and 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Manika Batra and the "entire fraternity of brave IPS officers, especially those above 40" for the #fitnesschallenge, which has become a talking point on Twitter.



On May 23, Kohli had posted a video of his workout and nominated Modi, a strong proponent of yoga. The cricketer had accepted the challenge of Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, who too had posted an exercise video.
First Published: Wed, June 13 2018. 10:06 IST

