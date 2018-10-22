Narendra Modi to attend NITI Aayog event on artificial intelligence today

Prime Minister will attend on Monday the fourth edition of the NITI Lecture Series focussed on ‘leveraging for inclusive growth’, according to an official statement.



Modi will attend the lecture series in which the key note address will be delivered by Jensen Huang, president and co-Founder of US-based technology firm NVIDIA Corporation, the NITI Aayog said on Sunday.



The government think tank said the 2018 theme for the lecture series ‘AI for All: Leveraging for Inclusive Growth’ is part of the Strategy for aimed at evolving a robust ecosystem in India for AI research and adoption.