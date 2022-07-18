Narinder Batra resigns as FIH president, gives up IOC membership

-
Veteran sports administrator Narinder Batra on Monday resigned as President of International Hockey Federation (FIH) and also gave up his membership of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
Batra ceased to be President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) when the Delhi High Court, on May 25, struck down the post of 'Life member' in Hockey India, courtesy which he had contested the IOA elections and won back in 2017.
In three separate letters, Batra officially tendered his resignations from the IOA, IOC and FIH respectively.
"Due to personal reasons I submit my resignation from the post of President FIH," Batra wrote to the Executive Board of FIH.
Batra's IOC membership was linked to IOA presidency but his resignation from FIH has come as surprise since in May he had said that he wants to focus on his job in the world hockey body.
