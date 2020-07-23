NASA's SpaceX commercial Crew-1 mission to ISS set for September launch

is targeting late September for the launch of the first operational commercial crew flight of a Crew Dragon spacecraft on a Falcon 9 rocket to the

Crew Dragon commander Michael Hopkins, pilot Victor Glover, and mission specialist Shannon Walker -- all of -- along with Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) mission specialist Soichi Noguchi will launch on the Crew-1 mission, the US space agency said on Wednesday.

The Crew-1 mission will be launched from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

in late May created history when it sent two astronauts to the space station in a test flight of the Crew Dragon spacecraft, called the Demo-2.



That spacecraft that carried two NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley to the ISS is set to depart the orbiting laboratory on August 1 and reach Earth on August 2, marking the end of the first crewed mission test for the Elon Musk-led company.

The launch of the SpaceX Crew-1 mission will follow a successful return of the two astronauts from the space station and evaluation of SpaceX Demo-2 test flight.