Nashik sees 106 fresh coronavirus cases; 65 earlier deaths added to toll

The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 3,92,60 on Monday after 106 people were detected with the infection, while the toll rose by 72, 65 of which were unreported deaths from earlier days, an official said.
The overall toll in the district is 8,038 and the recovery count is 3,82,182, including 144 people who got discharged from hospitals on Monday, the official said.
With 10,050 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 18,57,306, he said.
