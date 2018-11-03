Nashik unit will not be shutdown: Hindustan Aeronautics CMD R Madhavan

Chairman and Managing Director on Friday said the company's would not be shut down. But, he admitted there will be shortage of workload after 2021, which would be solved by "rearranging its priorities."



Madhavan said would focus on continuity of business, and develop vendors to avoid producing everything in-house.

"We will have shortage of workload in our after 2021, but we are rearranging our priorities there. So, contrary to what people have been thinking, the unit is not going to shut down," he said. On the HAL's vision, he said the firm wants to take forward light combat aircraft production, and be leaders in helicopters in this region.

wants to be serious in taking up export, which was absent in previous years because it could not manage domestic and export business, he added.

However, with the help of outsourcing, the company expects to improve its exports. The company has an export target of Rs 4.25 billion in this financial year.

Madhavan said, as of today, has an order book purchase of Rs 640 billion, but pending execution.

"These order book purchase covers about five-seven crores of sales, which stands at Rs 182 billion, as of today. Hence, looking at it is lightly on the lower side, but HAL has other orders pending in the pipeline, which it will cover up the shortages," he said.

Madhavan also said HAL is expecting fresh orders in next three-six months, which will put the company in a comfortable position.

HAL is looking at fresh orders in two main areas of 83 Light Combat Aircraft and Light Combat Helicopter, he said.