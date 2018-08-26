Nation stands in solidarity with flood-hit Kerala: Modi during Mann Ki Baat

Days after the Election Commission ruled out the possibility of holding both Lok Sabha and Assembly polls simultaneously, Prime Minister Narendra on Sunday said the issue of was gaining momentum as people were sharing their views on it.

"A discussion in the country is gaining momentum for having in states and Centre. People are sharing their views for and against. It is good sign for healthy democracy," said in the 47th edition of his monthly radio programme, "Mann Ki Baat".

He also said that late Prime Minister brought fundamental reforms in the electoral process and courageously removed shortcomings related to people's representative.

"It will be a fitting tribute to Atal ji to develop best practices, sustained effort to strengthen democracy and promote discussions with an open mind," he said.

Speaking on Kerala floods, the Prime Minister said that people from all walks of life across the country have come in support of those whose lives were devastated in the massive floods.

"In today's pressing, hard times, the entire nation is with Kerala. Our sympathies are with those families who lost their loved ones. Loss of lives cannot be compensated, but I assure the grief-stricken families that in this moment of suffering and misery, 125 crore Indians stand by them," said in his monthly "Mann Ki Baat" programme.

"I earnestly pray for those injured in this natural disaster to get well soon. I firmly believe that the sheer grit and courage of the people of the state will see Kerala rise again," he added.





Modi commended the armed forces involved in the rescue and relief operations in the state for "leaving no stone unturned as saviours of those trapped in the floods".

"I would like to specially mention the arduous endeavours of the Disaster Response Force daredevils. At this moment of hardship and agony, their service stands out as a shining example," he said.

He also used the platform to assure justice to Muslim women through Triple Talaq Bill.

"The Triple Talaq bill was passed in Lok Sabha, but could not be passed in the Rajya Sabha. But, I would like to assure Muslim women that the entire nation is there with them and we will ensure that they get justice," Modi said.

The BJP has been accusing the Congress of stalling the passage of the landmark Bill which was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 29, 2017. The Bill is yet to be introduced in the upper House of the Parliament. The Congress-led Opposition, however, has demanded that the Bill should be sent to the Select Committee for further scrutiny.