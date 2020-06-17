Nation will always remember exemplary courage, sacrifice of soldiers: Prez

President on Wednesday said he bowed to the exemplary courage and sacrifice of Indian soldiers, in the clash with China in Ladakh's Galwan valley, to protect the country's sovereignty and integrity.

As many as 20 Army personnel, including a Colonel, were killed in the violent clash between the Chinese and Indian armies on Monday night.

ALSO READ: Chinese nationals in India fear backlash, anxious over anti-China sentiment

All those who laid down their lives in Galwan valley of Ladakh have upheld the best traditions of the Indian armed forces. Their valour will be eternally etched in the memory of the nation. My deepest condolences to their families, the President tweeted.

As Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, I bow to the exemplary courage and supreme sacrifice of our soldiers to protect the sovereignty and integrity of the country, Kovind said in another tweet.