National Doctors' Day 2022: PM Modi greets 'all hardworking doctors'

India on Friday is celebrating National Doctors' Day to highlight their contribution to the nation in keeping the healthcare system running. National Doctors' Day, which is celebrated by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), has become more significant now as the Covid-19 pandemic has made people realise how much importance healthcare professionals hold. Doctors are considered the most important public servants as they save people's lives using their knowledge of the human body and help many with permanent physical or psychological impairments.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Friday to wish the country National Doctors' Day. Sharing a video dedicated to doctors, he wrote, "Doctors Day greetings to all hardworking doctors who play a key role in saving lives and making our planet healthier."
Doctors Day greetings to all hardworking doctors who play a key role in saving lives and making our planet healthier. pic.twitter.com/5yFw2nNofV— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 1, 2022
History of Doctors' Day
IMA first celebrated National Doctors' Day on July 1, 1991, to pay tribute to Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy on his birth anniversary. Dr Roy was West Bengal's second chief minister and a physician. An educationist, social worker, and freedom fighter, he received Bharat Ratna in 1961.
The occasion commemorates the spirit of doctors across the globe who work day and night consistently to ensure the well-being of patients.
The IMA has also instituted B.C. Roy National Award in his memory to recognise eminent people in the field. The President of India presents the award on July 1 every year.
