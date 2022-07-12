National emblem: Govt made the lions 'angry', 'full of angst', says Oppn

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday unveiled the national emblem cast atop the new Parliament building, marking the first major milestone ahead of the building's scheduled opening for later this year. But, the statue did not turn out to be as pleasing as the original to the Opposition.
Opposition members and activists accused the government of distorting the national emblem by replacing the "graceful and regally confident" Ashokan lions with those having menacing and aggressive posture.
The lion emblem, which is an adaptation from the Sarnath Lion Capital of Emperor Ashoka, dating back to 250 BC, has four lions mounted back to back on a circular abacus. The frieze of the abacus is adorned with sculptures in high relief of an elephant, a galloping horse, a bull and a lion separated by intervening Dharma Chakras.
Made of high-purity bronze, the 6.5-metre installation weighs 16,000 kg and is fully handcrafted by Indian artisans.
According to officials, over 100 craftsmen from various parts of the country worked for over nine months to create the massive national emblem cast.
Objecting to the look of it, Historian S Irfan Habib asked why there was a need to make the lions look "ferocious and full of angst" and that it was unnecessary.
Meddling with our national emblem was totally unnecessary and avoidable. Why should our lions look ferocious and full of angst? These are Ashoka’s lions adapted by independent India in 1950. #NationalEmblem— S lrfan Habib एस इरफान हबीब عرفان حبئب (@irfhabib) July 12, 2022
"From Gandhi to Godse; From our national emblem with lions sitting majestically & peacefully; to the new national emblem unveiled for the top of the new Parliament building under construction at Central Vista; Angry lions with bared fangs. This is Modi's new India," senior lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan said.
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Leader of the Congress, said: "Narendra Modi Ji, please observe the face of the Lion, whether it is representing the statue of Great Sarnath or a distorted version of GIR lion. Please check it and if it needs, mend the same."
@narendramodi Ji, please observe the face of the Lion, whether it is representing the statue of Great #Sarnath or a distorted version of GIR lion. please check it and if it needs, mend the same.— Adhir Chowdhury (@adhirrcinc) July 12, 2022
Opposition parties, such as the CPI(M) and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), also criticised PM Modi, saying his presence was a "violation" of the Constitution which envisages separation of power between the Executive and the Legislature.
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said, "The Constitution separates powers of parliament, government & judiciary. As head of the government, the prime minister should not have unveiled the national emblem atop the new Parliament building."
