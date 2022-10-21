Nationwide drive seizes 46 tonne of single-use plastic, aims to stem supply

The authorities seized 46 tonnes of banned single-use plastic (SUP) items and issued fines of Rs 41 lakh during a nationwide campaign this week, said the ministry in a statement about a significant source of pollution in the country.

More than 4,000 violations were observed and 2,900 challans (fine paperwork) issued during the Central Pollution Control Board’s campaign that ran October 17 to October 19. More than 50 teams inspected vegetable, fruit and fish markets and street vendors.

State urban development department officials participated during inspections. State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs)/ Pollution Control Committees (PCCs) have also been asked to conduct similar drives to break the supply chain of SUP items in the market.

“Retailers, wholesalers and factories engaged in manufacturing SUP items have been traced and a huge cache of the banned items seized during the inspections,” the statement said. Interstate borders are being checked to prevent interstate transportation of SUP items.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech on August 15, 2019, urged people to stop using SUP and reiterated the point in his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio address.

India generated around 34.7 lakh tonnes per annum (TPA) of plastic waste in 2019-20, Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey told Lok Sabha in August 2022.

India on July 1 banned 19 SUP items, including earbuds, flags, candy and ice-cream sticks, polystyrene (thermocol), plates, cups, glasses, forks, spoons, knives, and straws.

Carry bags of thickness less than 75 microns are also prohibited under the Rules. Their thickness will have to be increased to 120 microns from December 31.

Plastic wrapping material less than 50 microns in thickness and plastic sachets used for selling and storing tobacco, pan masala and gutkha are also not allowed.

In order to ensure its implementation, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had earlier issued directions to SPCBs, PCCs and other stakeholders.

The CPCB, along with SPCBs/PCCs, earlier conducted inspections of major commercial establishments in July-August 2022.