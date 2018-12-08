Natwar Singh irked by Navjot Sidhu's 'private' visit to Pakistan

Not a brave act

The candle-carrying brigade might cheer Punjab minister and recent entrant to the Congress, Navjot Singh Sidhu for his brave action in ignoring Chief Minister Amrinder Singh’s counsel and making a highly publicised visit to Pakistan at the invitation of Imran Khan. But one person who has severely criticised the initiative is former career diplomat and Foreign Minister K Natwar Singh.

He writes: “He (Sidhu) behaved unbecomingly in Kartarpur Sahib. The mutual backslapping between Imran Khan and him was unseemly and avoidable.” Singh notes that Ministers do not make “private” visits while in office. “Navjot Sidhu is, what is popularly known, “a character”.. he is unconventional, endowed with spontaneous wit, irresponsibly outspoken and with very poor political judgement. Like all politicians he is fond of his own voice. Verbal restraint is totally absent in his case” he says adding: “The Congress president should reprimand him”..

AAP’s free pilgrimage

Registrations have begun for the free pilgrimage scheme launched by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi. 77,000 senior citizens every year will be taken on a free pilgrimage along with their spouse and an attendant which will cost the Delhi government Rs 8,500 per head. Free accommodation and food will also be provided. Everything will be online and the only condition is that the couple has to be above 60 and a bonafide resident of Delhi. The pilgrimage will be by train and will go to Ajmer, Vaisho Devi and other destinations. Many other states have a similar scheme including Madhya Pradesh.