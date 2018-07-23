NCERT to provide supplementary lessons through QR codes in textbooks

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has initiated the process of introducing Quick Response (QR) code in their textbooks, a move aimed at helping students understand chapters better by watching a film or reading additional content on laptops and digital boards.

is a machine-readable code consisting of an array of black and white squares. “We have started the process of identifying relevant supplementary material including videos, animations, power point presentations, maps and e-content,” a senior official said.

“These will be mapped with the content of each textbook from class 1 to 12 and will be linked with QR code, which will be printed in the textbooks,” the official added.

The codes are likely to be introduced from the by when the required content would have been generated.