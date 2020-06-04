NCR movement: SC asks three states to come up with common policy

The on Thursday said the governments of Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh must hold a meeting and consider evolving a common policy and portal to facilitate interstate movement in the NCR, which is allegedly restricted amid the Covid-19 pandemic.



A Bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said these states should endeavour to find out a common programme and portal for interstate movement within the National Capital Region. The Bench, also comprising Justices S K Kaul and M R Shah, stated that there should be a consistent policy in this regard for the NCR.





The apex court was hearing via videoconferencing a plea, filed through advocate Anindita Mitra, which has raised the issue of alleged restriction on movement for permissible activities in the NCR owing to sealing of borders due to the pandemic. The Bench said a recommendation suggests that there should be one common pass for NCR which should be recognised in these states. It asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to take instructions on this issue and posted the matter for hearing after a week.



The counsel appearing for informed the bench that the state has lifted the restrictions on movement at its borders.



On May 15, the court had sought responses from the Centre and Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and on the plea, which alleged that "complete sealing of borders" within the NCR and restrictions imposed was in violation of the new guidelines of the home ministry.