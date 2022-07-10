NCRTC shifting barricades on Delhi-Meerut Road to facilitate 'Kanwar Yatra'

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation has started shifting its barricades on the Delhi-Meerut Road to facilitate the movement of devotees during the 'Kanwar Yatra' who take this route to Haridwar, officials said Saturday.

The NCRTC would deploy its traffic personnel as per the route diversion plan chalked out by Ghaziabad traffic police, they said.

NCRTC MD Vinay Kumar Singh monitored the progress of broadening of the Kanwar route and also the construction of rapid rail depot and the administrative building, according to an official release.

