NCRTC shifting barricades on Delhi-Meerut Road to facilitate 'Kanwar Yatra'

-
ALSO READ
Security beefed up in UP's Muzaffarnagar for Kanwar Yatra: Official
Yatra Online files IPO papers with Sebi to raise 750 crore
1 dead while 7 others seriously injured in cylinder blast in UP's Meerut
Home Secy reviews Amarnath Yatra security, next assessment by HM soon
Amarnath Yatra: Over 40,000 pilgrims visit holy cave shrine so far; 5 dead
-
The National Capital Region Transport Corporation has started shifting its barricades on the Delhi-Meerut Road to facilitate the movement of devotees during the 'Kanwar Yatra' who take this route to Haridwar, officials said Saturday.
The NCRTC would deploy its traffic personnel as per the route diversion plan chalked out by Ghaziabad traffic police, they said.
NCRTC MD Vinay Kumar Singh monitored the progress of broadening of the Kanwar route and also the construction of rapid rail depot and the administrative building, according to an official release.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU