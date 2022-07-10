Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets people on occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi

-
ALSO READ
Stay alert, keep following Covid-appropriate behaviour: PM Modi to people
U23 5 Nations hockey tournament: Indian women's open campaign vs Ireland
2x rise in people opting for personal loans to celebrate festivals: Report
Book Review: Master of the square-cut Gundappa Vishwanath
Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand all set to open doors for devotees today
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi, which is observed with particular reverence by followers of Lord Vitthal in Maharashtra.
"Greetings on the sacred occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi. May the blessings of Bhagwan Vitthal remain upon us and further spirit of happiness in our society. Sharing a snippet from an earlier Mann Ki Baat in which we talked about the Warkari tradition and the divinity of Pandharpur," Modi tweeted while posting a clip from his monthly radio broadcast.
The day marks the culmination of a pilgrimage the followers of Lord Vitthal take to his temple in Pandharpur in Maharashtra.
Noting that he was in Dehu weeks ago to inaugurate a temple devoted to Sant Tukaram, Modi said he had highlighted Tukaram's noble teachings and spoke about what everyone can learn from the great Warkari, a community of devotees to Lord Vitthal, saints and seers.
He added, "In November last year, I had the honour of laying the foundation stones for key projects that will boost spiritual tourism in Pandharpur. This is a part of our efforts to further popularise the Warkari tradition among India's youth.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU