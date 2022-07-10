Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets people on occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi

Prime Minister on Sunday greeted people on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi, which is observed with particular reverence by followers of Lord Vitthal in .

"Greetings on the sacred occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi. May the blessings of Bhagwan Vitthal remain upon us and further spirit of happiness in our society. Sharing a snippet from an earlier Mann Ki Baat in which we talked about the Warkari tradition and the divinity of Pandharpur," Modi tweeted while posting a clip from his monthly radio broadcast.

The day marks the culmination of a pilgrimage the followers of Lord Vitthal take to his temple in Pandharpur in .

Noting that he was in Dehu weeks ago to inaugurate a temple devoted to Sant Tukaram, Modi said he had highlighted Tukaram's noble teachings and spoke about what everyone can learn from the great Warkari, a community of devotees to Lord Vitthal, saints and seers.

He added, "In November last year, I had the honour of laying the foundation stones for key projects that will boost spiritual tourism in Pandharpur. This is a part of our efforts to further popularise the Warkari tradition among India's youth.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)