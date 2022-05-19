Need to build nation capable of establishing peace across globe: PM Modi

Prime Minister on Thursday stressed on the need for building a nation capable of establishing peace in the world, amid international disturbances and struggles.

He was virtually addressing a youth conclave organised here in by Shri Swaminarayan Temple, Kundaldham and Shree Swaminarayan Temple, Karelibaug, .

"Today we want to take an oath to establish a new India, we are working to do it...India, which has a new forward looking identity while it maintains its age-old traditions,” Modi said.

The PM also said that India has become the third largest startup ecosystem in the world.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)