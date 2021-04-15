Need to create environment to quickly scale up vaccine production: Goyal

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry pitched for an environment towards quick scaling up of global production of vaccines and medical products, to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

This will require removal of barriers to the production of Covid-19 medical products, including where necessary intellectual property protection, Goyal said.

Speaking at an event organised by the World Trade Organisation (WTO): 'Covid-19 and vaccine equity: What can the WTO contribute?' on 14 April, the minister said that an inequitable programme could prolong the pandemic for many years through cycles of mutation and may cost the global economy trillions of dollars as lost output and fiscal and monetary stimulus.

Last year, India and South Africa, along with 57 other WTO members proposed a temporary waiver from certain provisions of the Trade Related Aspects of (TRIPS) agreement relevant to the prevention, treatment and containment of Covid-19. A waiver on certain provisions of the multilateral agreement is expected to help more countries, especially middle and low income nations to access vaccines. However, countries have been divided on the issue, with some developed nations opposing it.

“Waiver is not intended to take away protection given to pharma companies, it focuses only on Covid-19 vaccines, associated medicines, and cure,” Goyal said.

At the event, WTO Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala also called on WTO members, vaccine manufacturers and international organizations to act to address trade-related obstacles to the scale-up of Covid-19 vaccine production. This would not only save lives, but also hasten the end of the pandemic and accelerate the global economic recovery, she said.