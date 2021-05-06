Need to sensitise states so that vaccination pace doesn't come down: PM

Prime Minister stressed on the need to sensitise states so that the speed of vaccination doesn’t come down as he undertook a comprehensive review of the Covid-19 related situation in the country.

Modi said citizens should be facilitated for vaccination despite lockdowns and healthcare workers involved in vaccination must not be diverted for other duties.

"Modi was given a detailed picture on the Covid outbreak in various states and districts. He was informed about the 12 states which have more than 100,000 active cases," the government has said on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Dr Harsh Vardhan and other senior ministers.

The Prime Minister directed that states should be given help and guidance about leading indicators to ramp up healthcare infrastructure and he was briefed about ramping up of healthcare infrastructure by the states

During the meeting, the need to ensure quick and holistic containment measures were also discussed. PM noted that an advisory was sent to the states to identify districts of concern where Case positivity is 10 er cent or more and bed occupancy is more than 60 per cent on either oxygen supported or ICU beds.

PM also reviewed the availability of medicines. He was briefed about the rapid augmenting of production of medicines including Remdesivir.

PM reviewed the progress on vaccination and the roadmap for scaling up production on vaccines in the next few months. He also reviewed the state wise trends on vaccine wastage.

PM was briefed that around 31 per cent of eligible population over the age of 45 has been given atleast one dose.