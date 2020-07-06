JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Over 100 mm rain in suburban Mumbai, Thane; IMD predicts 4.6 m high tide
Business Standard

Nepal's ruling communist party meet to decide Oli's future deferred again

The crucial meeting of the NCP's 45-member Standing Committee, the most powerful body of the party, was scheduled to be held on Monday

Topics
Nepal | KP Oli | India Nepal ties

Press Trust of India  |  Kathmandu 

Ruling Communist Party's Co-Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal and other senior leaders Madhav Nepal, Jhala Nath Khanal and Bamdev Gautam ask for PM KP Oli's resignation in a standing committee meeting of the party, citing his failure over various issues.
Oli and Prachanda were expected to meet on Monday, ahead of the Standing Committee meeting.

Nepal's ruling communist party's crucial Standing Committee meeting to decide Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's future has been postponed until Wednesday, according to an official announcement.

The Prime Minister's press advisor, Surya Thapa, said that the meeting was deferred for Wednesday.

The reason for the postponement was not immediately known.

On Saturday as well, the meeting was postponed for Monday as the top leaders of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) required more time to forge an understanding on the outstanding issues.

The crucial meeting of the NCP's 45-member Standing Committee, the most powerful body of the party, was scheduled to be held on Monday.

Top NCP leaders, including former prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda, have demanded Prime Minister Oli's resignation, saying his recent anti-India remarks were "neither politically correct nor diplomatically appropriate."

Oli and Prachanda were expected to meet on Monday, ahead of the Standing Committee meeting.
First Published: Mon, July 06 2020. 12:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU