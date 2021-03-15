Netherlands halts use of AstraZeneca vaccine amid blood clotting concerns

-
ALSO READ
Australia approves AstraZeneca vaccine, PM Morrison to be vaccinated
WHO authorises AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use
WHO assessing reports on risks related to AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid
France advises AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine only for people under 65 years
AstraZeneca to miss second-quarter EU vaccine supply target by half: Report
-
The Dutch authorities are halting the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine against the coronavirus amid concerns over recent blood clotting incidents.
"On the basis of new information, the Dutch Medicines Evaluation Board (CBG) has advised, as a precautionary measure and pending further investigation, to pause the administration of the AstraZeneca corona vaccine," the Dutch government announced on Sunday.
According to the statement, the AstraZeneca vaccine will not be used in the next two weeks, until March 28.
Earlier on Sunday, Ireland suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine as new information emerged on blood clotting incidents in Norway.
On Saturday, the Norwegian Medicines Agency said that more cases of blood clotting had been found in adults who received AstraZeneca vaccine shots.
Earlier this week, several European countries, including Denmark, Iceland and Norway, halted the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine after Austria said it was investigating the death of a vaccinated woman from multiple thromboses.
The UK-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca said on Sunday that it had found no evidence of increased risk of blood clots from its COVID-19 vaccine after conducting a review of safety data of over 17 million inoculated people across the European Union and the United Kingdom.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU