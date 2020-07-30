JUST IN
New Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu dip marginally to 5,864 in past 24 hours

The total number of cases now stands at 239,978, while 178,178 people have been discharged and 3,838 have died

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

The number of new Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu dipped to 5,864 marginally during the past 24 hours, with Chennai accounting for 1,175 infections.

The districts of Chengalpet, Coimbatore and Thiruvallur have added over 300 new cases, while Kanyakumari, Madurai, Ranipet, Theni, Tuticorin, Tirunelveli, Virudhunagar have 200-plus cases.

Over 2.5 million people have been tested in the state so far, of which 59,437 were tested today, said the State Health Department. It added that the number of patients discharged stood at 5,295, while 97 deaths were reported during the past 24 hours..

The total number of cases now stands at 239,978, while 178,178 people have been discharged and 3,838 have died.
First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 19:15 IST

