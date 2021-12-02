New Delhi Railway Station redevelopment project hits a hurdle in history

The past appears to have interrupted the future of the New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS).

With two protected heritage buildings sitting in the way of the plan to redevelop the railway station, officials in the know say the project may end up back on the drawing board since the National Monuments Authority (NMA), the body tasked with the protection and preservation of monuments and sites, is yet to give its approval. “A nod from NMA is awaited before going into the next phase of bids for the redevelopment of the New Delhi Railway Station,” a senior official of the Ministry of ...