New mutations make coronavirus more contagious and deadly, finds study

Scientists in Houston have found new mutations of the novel coronavirus, according to a new study.
The study of more than 5,000 genetic sequences of the coronavirus also revealed that one of the mutations could make it more contagious.
However, the study posted Wednesday on the preprint server MedRxiv reported that the new mutations do not seem to make the virus deadlier or impact the clinical outcomes of the disease. “We have given this virus a lot of chances,” James Musser, one of the authors of the study, was quoted as saying by The Washington Post. “There is a huge population size out there right now.”
