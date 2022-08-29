New rules from Sept 1: Toll prices, insurance, property rates and more

As there are three days left in September, there are certain changes in rules that every citizen must know. Whether they are related to the general market, your favourite car brand or governmental schemes, one should be aware of every changed rule.

After compiling information from multiple sources, we have created a list of the new rules from September 1, which you should know. Here's how it goes.



Also read | Transporters may have to shell out more for toll on new port roads

Pay higher toll on Yamuna Expressway

If you commute frequently via the Yamuna Expressway, you will have to pay 10 paise more per kilometre for light vehicles. However, if you are using a commercial vehicle, things will be much worse. The rule will be implemented from September 1.

The prices have increased by 15 paise to Rs 3.25 per kilometre on Wednesday, August 24. According to the new toll by Industrial Development Authority(YEIDA), the new toll is Rs 2.65 per kilometre against the previous Rs 2.50 per kilometre for cars, jeeps, vans and light motor vehicles.

The toll went to Rs 12.90 from Rs 12.05 per kilometre for cars with three to six axles and to Rs 18.80 from Rs 15.55 per kilometre. A report suggests that buses and trucks will have to pay Rs 8.45 per kilometre instead of Rs 7.90 per litre.

Expensive to buy property in Ghaziabad

If you intend to buy a property in Ghaziabad, then it will have a major impact on your pocket. After an increase of 4 to 20 percent in circle rate, the new circle rate will make it difficult to buy property in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

The circle rate has been increased after six years of long span in Ghaziabad and will be implemented from September 1. Areas adjoining Meerut Expressway, NH9 and NH58 have become more expensive. Kaushambi has the highest circle rate, making it the most expensive in Ghaziabad.

Audi announces price hike

German automobile giant Audi will increase the prices of its models from September 20, Tuesday. It had already raised prices in April and is set to increase prices up to 2.4 percent.

The company has claimed that they have decided to increase the price of the vehicle because of the increased supply chain costs and raw materials.

Pay lower insurance premium

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI) has requested general insurance firms to limit agents’ commissions/charges. Now, it will be limited to 20 percent. Earlier, it was 30-35 percent.

The new draft will be implemented from mid-September. Hence, you will have to pay a lower premium.

Pension Scheme (NPS)

Pension Scheme (NPS) rules have also been modified. The NPS account opening commission will be paid at the point of presence(POP). Banks, NBFCs and other organizations are supposed to be involved in POPs.

Also, it provides registration and other facilities to people involved in NPS. From September 1, they will get commissions varying from Rs 10 to Rs 15 thousand.

LPG gas cylinder

Since gas cylinder prices are revised monthly on the first of every month, anything can happen. While there is no announcement of a price hike or price cut, we can even assume that the price remains unchanged for the next month. (Written by Zuhair Zaidi)