New traffic rules to come into effect from Oct 1; changes you need to know

-
ALSO READ
India's road traffic data shows tentative signs of life after easing curbs
Mumbai traffic, Railway earnings: What weekly indicators tell about economy
Covid-19: Govt extends validity of motor vehicle documents till Sept 30
Weekly economic indicators point to a stagnating recovery in activity
Traffic congestion in Mumbai, Delhi tapering off after a rise, shows data
-
Amendments to the Motor Vehicle Act, 1989, will come into force from Thursday, October 1. Major changes include no physical verification of documents to monitoring the driver's behaviour. According to the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH), changes have been done for better implementation of traffic rules, push digitisation, and prevent harassment of drivers by police officials.
Here's all you need to keep in mind before hitting the road tomorrow:
- There will be no physical verification of vehicular documents like driving license or registration certificate. In case someone's driving license needs to be revoked, it will be done digitally through a portal, which will be updated chronologically.
- According to the official notification, the driver's behaviour would be monitored and the police officer's identity will also be updated in the portal. "Further upon demanding or inspecting any documents, the date and time stamp of inspection and identity of the police officer in uniform or any other officer authorized by the State Government, shall be recorded on the Portal. This would help in unnecessary re-checking or inspection of vehicles and further would remove harassment to the drivers," the statement read.
- The records on the portal would be updated every time a driver or the vehicle is inspected.
- One can maintain their vehicular documents on the government's online portals like Digi-locker or m-parivahan.
- Apart from all these, handheld communications devices like smartphones should be used only for route navigation, in such a way that drivers don't lose their concentration while driving.
Those who will be caught violating the rules will be fined under the existing traffic norms.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU