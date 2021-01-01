New Year's Day to Christmas, check out the full list of bank holidays 2021

-
-
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has updated its calendar for the year 2021 and declared 16 bank holidays in all for the month of January.
Except in Chennai, Aizawl, Gangtok, Imphal, and Shillong, the banks will remain open in all other major cities of India on January 1, 2021.
Among the 16 holidays, four Sundays along with the second and fourth Saturdays are included. Banks would also remain closed on Republic Day, the only national holiday for the month of January.
On January 2, Aizawl banks to get another holiday for New Year celebrations. Similarly, on January 12, Kolkata banks to remain closed over Swami Vivekananda's birthday.
To celebrate Makar Sankranti on January 14, banks in Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad will remain shut.
From January 15-17, banks in Chennai will remain closed on account of various holidays. In Hyderabad, banks will remain closed on anuary 15 for Thiruvalluvar Day, Magh Bihu, and Tusu Puja celebrations.
To celebrate the birthday of Guru Govind Singh on January 20, banks in Chandigarh will remain closed.
On January 25, Imphal will observe a bank holiday to celebrate the Manipuri religious festival of Imoinu Iratpa. Gaan-Ngai, a festival of the Zeliangrong people of Assam, Manipur, and Nagaland, falls on the same day as Republic Day, i.e January 26 and thus, banks will remain closed.
Below is the complete list of bank holidays in January 2021 as per RBI:
January 1: New Year's Day (Chennai, Aizawl, Gangtok, Imphal and Shillong)
January 2: New Year’s Celebration (Aizawl)
January 3: Sunday
January 9: Second Saturday
January 10: Weekly off (Sunday)
January 12: Birthday of Swami Vivekananda (Kolkata)
January 14: Makar Sankranti/Pongal/Maghe Sankranti (Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Chennai, Bengaluru & Hyderabad)
January 15: Thiruvalluvar Day/Magh Bihu and Tusu Puja (Chennai, Guwahati and Hyderabad)
January 16: Uzhavar Thirunal (Chennai)
January 17: Sunday
January 20: Guru Govind Singh Ji Birthday (Chandigarh)
January 23: Fourth Saturday and Birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose
January 24: Sunday
January 25: Imoinu Iratpa (Imphal)
January 26: Republic Day/ Gaan-Ngai
January 31: Sunday
According to the RBI circular, mobile and web banking will stay functional as usual even if the bank branches remain closed.
For the year 2021, banks would remain closed for over 50 days in total.
Here are the total number of bank holidays each month in 2021 under Negotiable Instruments Act which varies state to state:
January: 16 banks holidays in total mentioned above
February
- Losar/Sonam Lochhar: February 12 (Gangtok)
- Lui-Ngai-Ni: February 15 (Imphal)
- Saraswati Puja/Basanta Panchami: February 16
- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: February 19 (Mumbai and Nagpur)
- State Day: February 20 (Aizawl)
- Birthday of Md. Hazarat Ali: February 26 (Kanpur and Lucknow)
March
- Chapchar Kut: March 5 (Aizawl)
- Mahashivratri: March 11
- Bihar Divas: March 22
- Holi/Dhuleti/Yaosang 2nd Day: March 29
April
- To enable banks to close their yearly accounts: April 1
- Good Friday: April 2
- Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday: April 5 (Hyderabad)
- Gudhi Padwa/Telugu New Year's Day/Ugadi/Sajibu Nongmapanba/1st Navratra/Baisakhi: April 13
- Ambedkar Jayanti/Tamil New Year's Day/Vishu/Biju Festival/Cheiraoba/Bohag Bihu: April 14
- Himachal Day/Bengali New Year’s Day/Bohag Bihu/Sarhul: April 15
- Bohag Bihu: April 16 (Guwahati)
- Shree Ram Navmi /Garia Puja: April 21
May
- Maharashtra Din/May Day (Labour Day): May 1
- Jumat-ul-Vida: May 7
- Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) (Shawal-1): May 13
- Bhagvan Shree Parshuram Jayanti/Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra)Akshaya Tritiya: May 14
- Buddha Pournima: May 26
June
- Y. M. A. Day/Raja Sankranti: June 15
- Guru Hargobind Ji's Birthday: June 25
- Remna Ni: June 30
July
- Kang (Rathajatra)/Ratha Yatra: July 12
- Bhanu Jayanti: July 13
- Drukpa Tshechi: July 14
- Harela: July 16
- U Tirot Sing Day/Kharchi Puja: July 17
- Guru Rimpoche’s Thungkar Tshechu: July 19
- Bakrid: July 20
- Bakri Id (Eid-UI-Adha): July 21
- Ker Puja: July 31
August
- Patriot’s Day: August 13
- Parse New Year (Shahenshahi): August 16
- Muharram (Ashoora): August 19
- Muharram/First Onam: August 20
- Thiruvonam: August 21
- Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi: August 23
- Janmashtami: August 30
- Sri Krishna Ashtami: August 31
September
- Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva: September 8
- Teej (Haritalika): September 9
- Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari: September 10
- Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd day): September 11
- Karma Puja: September 17
- Indrajatra: September 20
- Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day: September 21
October
- Half Yearly Closing of Bank Accounts: October 1
- Gandhi Jayanti: October 2
- Mahalaya Amavasye: October 6
- Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi: October 7
- Maha Saptami to Vijaya Dashmi: October 12-15
- Durga Puja (Dasain): October 16
- Kati Bihu: October 18
- Id-E-Milad: October 19
- Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday/Lakshmi Puja/Id-E-Milad: October 20
- Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi: October 22
- Accession Day: October 26
November
- Kannada Rajyostsava/Kut: November 1
- Naraka Chaturdashi: November 3
- Diwali (Laxmi Pujan)/Kali Puja: November 4
- Govardhan Pooja: November 5
- Bhai Duj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Ningol Chakkouba: November 6
- Chhath Puja//Surya Pashti Dala Chhath (Sayan ardhya): November 10
- Chhath Puja: November 11
- Wangala Festival: November 12
- Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima: November 19
- Kanakadasa Jayanthi: November 22
- Seng Kutsnem: November 23
December
- Feast of St. Francis Xavier: December 3 (Panaji)
- Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham: December 18 (Shillong)
- Christmas Eve: December 24
- Christmas: December 25
- Christmas Celebration: December 27 (Aizawl)
- U Kiang Nangbah: December 30 (Shillong)
- New Year’s Eve: December 31
