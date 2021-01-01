New Year's Day to Christmas, check out the full list of bank holidays 2021

The (RBI) has updated its calendar for the year 2021 and declared 16 bank holidays in all for the month of January.

Except in Chennai, Aizawl, Gangtok, Imphal, and Shillong, the banks will remain open in all other major cities of India on January 1, 2021.

Among the 16 holidays, four Sundays along with the second and fourth Saturdays are included. Banks would also remain closed on Republic Day, the only for the month of January.

On January 2, Aizawl banks to get another for celebrations. Similarly, on January 12, Kolkata banks to remain closed over Swami Vivekananda's birthday.

To celebrate Makar Sankranti on January 14, banks in Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad will remain shut.

From January 15-17, banks in Chennai will remain closed on account of various holidays. In Hyderabad, banks will remain closed on anuary 15 for Thiruvalluvar Day, Magh Bihu, and Tusu Puja celebrations.

To celebrate the birthday of Guru Govind Singh on January 20, banks in Chandigarh will remain closed.

On January 25, Imphal will observe a bank to celebrate the Manipuri religious festival of Imoinu Iratpa. Gaan-Ngai, a festival of the Zeliangrong people of Assam, Manipur, and Nagaland, falls on the same day as Republic Day, i.e January 26 and thus, banks will remain closed.

Below is the complete list of bank holidays in January 2021 as per RBI:

January 1: New Year's Day (Chennai, Aizawl, Gangtok, Imphal and Shillong)

January 2: New Year’s Celebration (Aizawl)

January 3: Sunday

January 9: Second Saturday

January 10: Weekly off (Sunday)

January 12: Birthday of Swami Vivekananda (Kolkata)

January 14: Makar Sankranti/Pongal/Maghe Sankranti (Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Chennai, Bengaluru & Hyderabad)

January 15: Thiruvalluvar Day/Magh Bihu and Tusu Puja (Chennai, Guwahati and Hyderabad)

January 16: Uzhavar Thirunal (Chennai)

January 17: Sunday

January 20: Guru Govind Singh Ji Birthday (Chandigarh)

January 23: Fourth Saturday and Birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

January 24: Sunday

January 25: Imoinu Iratpa (Imphal)

January 26: Republic Day/ Gaan-Ngai

January 31: Sunday

According to the RBI circular, mobile and web banking will stay functional as usual even if the bank branches remain closed.

For the year 2021, banks would remain closed for over 50 days in total.

Here are the total number of bank holidays each month in 2021 under Negotiable Instruments Act which varies state to state:

January: 16 banks holidays in total mentioned above

February

Losar/Sonam Lochhar: February 12 (Gangtok)

Lui-Ngai-Ni: February 15 (Imphal)

Saraswati Puja/Basanta Panchami: February 16

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: February 19 (Mumbai and Nagpur)

State Day: February 20 (Aizawl)

Birthday of Md. Hazarat Ali: February 26 (Kanpur and Lucknow)

March

Chapchar Kut: March 5 (Aizawl)

Mahashivratri: March 11

Bihar Divas: March 22

Holi/Dhuleti/Yaosang 2nd Day: March 29

April

To enable banks to close their yearly accounts: April 1

Good Friday: April 2

Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday: April 5 (Hyderabad)

Gudhi Padwa/Telugu New Year's Day/Ugadi/Sajibu Nongmapanba/1st Navratra/Baisakhi: April 13

Ambedkar Jayanti/Tamil New Year's Day/Vishu/Biju Festival/Cheiraoba/Bohag Bihu: April 14

Himachal Day/Bengali New Year’s Day/Bohag Bihu/Sarhul: April 15

Bohag Bihu: April 16 (Guwahati)

Shree Ram Navmi /Garia Puja: April 21

May

Maharashtra Din/May Day (Labour Day): May 1

Jumat-ul-Vida: May 7

Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) (Shawal-1): May 13

Bhagvan Shree Parshuram Jayanti/Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra)Akshaya Tritiya: May 14

Buddha Pournima: May 26

June

Y. M. A. Day/Raja Sankranti: June 15

Guru Hargobind Ji's Birthday: June 25

Remna Ni: June 30

July

Kang (Rathajatra)/Ratha Yatra: July 12

Bhanu Jayanti: July 13

Drukpa Tshechi: July 14

Harela: July 16

U Tirot Sing Day/Kharchi Puja: July 17

Guru Rimpoche’s Thungkar Tshechu: July 19

Bakrid: July 20

Bakri Id (Eid-UI-Adha): July 21

Ker Puja: July 31

August

Patriot’s Day: August 13

Parse (Shahenshahi): August 16

Muharram (Ashoora): August 19

Muharram/First Onam: August 20

Thiruvonam: August 21

Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi: August 23

Janmashtami: August 30

Sri Krishna Ashtami: August 31

September

Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva: September 8

Teej (Haritalika): September 9

Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari: September 10

Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd day): September 11

Karma Puja: September 17

Indrajatra: September 20

Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day: September 21

October

Half Yearly Closing of Bank Accounts: October 1

Gandhi Jayanti: October 2

Mahalaya Amavasye: October 6

Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi: October 7

Maha Saptami to Vijaya Dashmi: October 12-15

Durga Puja (Dasain): October 16

Kati Bihu: October 18

Id-E-Milad: October 19

Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday/Lakshmi Puja/Id-E-Milad: October 20

Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi: October 22

Accession Day: October 26

November

Kannada Rajyostsava/Kut: November 1

Naraka Chaturdashi: November 3

Diwali (Laxmi Pujan)/Kali Puja: November 4

Govardhan Pooja: November 5

Bhai Duj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Ningol Chakkouba: November 6

Chhath Puja//Surya Pashti Dala Chhath (Sayan ardhya): November 10

Chhath Puja: November 11

Wangala Festival: November 12

Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima: November 19

Kanakadasa Jayanthi: November 22

Seng Kutsnem: November 23

December