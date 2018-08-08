News digest: Audit of e-commerce firms, insolvency cases, and more

-
-
Anti-profiteering body turns heat on e-tailers
The National Anti-profiteering Authority (NAA) under the goods and services tax (GST) has stepped up pressure for a pan-Indian audit of the e-commerce industry on the basis of an order linked to Flipkart. NAA Chairman B N Sharma has written to his indirect tax department counterpart for an industry-wide audit after the director general (audit) turned down a request for investigating e-commerce firms.
Govt hikes import duty on textile items by up to 20%
The government on Tuesday raised import duties on 328 textile products by up to 20 per cent in the fourth such instance of higher tariffs being placed on inbound goods in 2018.
India had raised basic Customs duties on 43 broad categories of goods, including electronics, in this year's Budget.
High Court to hear insolvency cases in power sector: SC
The Supreme Court did not agree to a plea for staying the hearing, scheduled for this Thursday, in the Allahabad High Court (HC) on the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) bankruptcy proceedings on stressed power sector assets.
Saying the hearing had progressed to a mature level, the two-judge SC bench headed by Justice Rohinton F Nariman turned down the request, from the RBI, to halt the HC process.
Lights out after 6 pm: Amazon India tells its employees
Amazon may be getting brickbats globally for its not-so-friendly employee policies, but in India the world’s largest online retailer is trying to build a different image as it looks to motivate the workforce ahead of the challenge of taking on Walmart.
In an email sent to senior team members this week, Amazon India head Amit Agarwal has asked employees to allocate enough time for themselves apart from work and maintain a healthy “work-life harmony”. Read more
