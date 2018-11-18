News Digest: B-school summer placements surge, Padamsee dies at 90 and more

B-school summer placements surge; BFSI, e-commerce firms top recruiters

Summer placements, where companies hire students for internships in the following year, have concluded on a high at some of the top B-schools, including the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs).

From wrapping up the process within a day or two and placing 100 per cent students to a rise in the number of offers and stipends, top B-schools have witnessed a significant improvement compared with last year. IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, IIM Calcutta, IIM Lucknow, XLRI – Xavier School of Management, Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS), and Delhi University’s (DU’s) Faculty of Management Studies (FMS) have had successful summer placements this year. Read more

Alyque Padamsee dies at 90, advertising loses its top brand, pioneer

Advertising doyen and leading theatre personality Alyque Padamsee died in Mumbai on Saturday at the age of 90. Known as the ‘Brand Father of Indian Advertising’, the former head of Lintas in India was the brain behind many iconic advertising campaigns. While the Liril girl in the waterfall is among his most famous works, he was also the man behind Cherry Charlie – the mascot for Cherry Blossom shoe polish, and Bajaj Auto’s Hamara Bajaj. He also created the Lalitaji character for Surf and the Kamasutra couple.

Those who have worked with him say Padamsee will be remembered for bringing guts, glory and intuition to Indian advertising. Read more

India looks to buy 24 US 'Romeo' anti-submarine helicopters for $2 billion

India has sought from the US 24 multi-role MH-60 'Romeo' anti-submarine helicopters for its Navy at an estimated cost of $2 billion, defence industry sources here said Friday.

India has been in need of these formidable anti-submarine hunter helicopters for more than a decade now.

The deal is expected to be finalised in a few months, informed sources told PTI, days after US Vice President Mike Pence held a successful meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Singapore on the sidelines of a regional summit.

India has sent a letter of request to the US for an "urgent requirement" of 24 multi-role helicopters MH 60 Romeo Seahawk, sources said. Read more