News digest: Data ownership, June WPI inflation, LIC-IDBI deal, and more

-
ALSO READ
News digest: Shikha Sharma's tenure, Air India sale, Videocon case and more
LIC plans Rs 130-bn capital injection in IDBI Bank; Irdai may ease 15% rule
No impact of ownership change on debt-ridden IDBI Bank rating, says ICRA
Band-aid solution: Telecom sector needs more sustainable measures
Govt likely to sell a significant portion of its stake in IDBI Bank to LIC
-
People should have right to their data, firms are mere custodians: Trai
In a move with far-reaching ramifications, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Monday said users own their data and entities in the digital ecosystem, which store or process such data, are mere custodians having no primary right over it. Read more
LIC board gives approval to acquire 51% stake in debt-ridden IDBI Bank
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) came a step closer in acquiring majority stake in the government-owned IDBI Bank, as its board gave an approval to the deal on Monday. Read more
Wholesale price inflation rises to 4-year high in June at 5.77%
Ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary review next month, wholesale price inflation rose to a four and a half year high of 5.72 per cent in June, up from 4.43 per cent in May. Read more
More than $6 bn green bond issues still stuck due to rising interest rates
Green bonds of huge amounts from India are stuck because of rising interest rates and global uncertainties, even as the country’s largest lender, SBI, is in the process of issuing its maiden green bonds of at least $500 million. Read more
Tata group doles out handsome annual hikes for independent directors
The independent directors of seven leading Tata group firms got hefty hikes in their remuneration for FY18 as compared to previous year. Read more
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU