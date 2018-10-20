News digest: Essar Steel bid, stock markets, crisis-hit NBFCs, and more

-
Banks can lend more to cash-strapped NBFCs
In a bid to increase liquidity for cash-strapped non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday announced regulatory relaxations, giving banks room to lend more to NBFCs and housing finance companies (HFCs). Read More...
Stock market falls as NBFCs take a beating
1% for a second straight trading session as stress in the financial sector continued to weigh on investor sentiment. Read more...
ArcelorMittal is highest bidder for Essar Steel
ArcelorMittal on Friday emerged as the highest bidder for Essar Steel, the company said in a release to the Luxembourg stock exchange. Read More
Fairfax infuses Rs 4.4 bn into CSB
Prem Watsa-promoted Fairfax India Holdings Corporation infused Rs 4.40 billion into Catholic Syrian Bank (CSB) on Friday, ending the six-month wait. Read more
India’s richest brothers and how they grew $41 bn apart
Over the past year, the fortunes of the two brothers at the helm of India’s wealthiest dynasty have grown apart — to about $40 billion apart. Read more
OMCs look to raise $1.4 bn in first tranche
State-run oil-marking companies have decided to raise around $1.4 billion in the first tranche, following the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) recent decision to ease rules for raising foreign currency loans overseas. Read more
