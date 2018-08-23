News digest: Firms on drugs price control, RCom bond test today, and more

-
ALSO READ
Insolvency: RCom, Ericsson India likely to settle dispute outside NCLT
RCom offers Ericsson Rs 5 bn to clear dues; NCLAT to hear interim prayer
SC allows RCom to sell telecom assets worth Rs 181 billion to Reliance Jio
NCLT approves Liberty House resolution plan to acquire Amtek Auto
Brand transition efforts to vary for new owners of NCLT steel companies
-
Drug firms ask govt to ease price control
Pharmaceutical companies have approached the government to raise the ceiling prices of drugs under price control, at least temporarily. If the government yields to the drugmakers’ demands, it would be a rare move under the Drug Price Control Order (DPCO) of 2013. Read more
Samsung overhauls India strategy for a comeback
Leading consumer technology firm Samsung India is transforming its business strategy, with a clear focus on the mass segment where rivals have been quick to corner market share. Read more
RCom bond test tomorrow
Reliance Communications (RCom) will offer to settle dues worth $300 million with its overseas bondholders in a meeting on Friday. Bondholders will have to either take a steep haircut on their investments or move the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), experts said. Read more
India cautious & sceptical towards new investors, says Liberty chief
Sanjeev Gupta, executive chairman of UK-headquartered Liberty House that is getting ready to have a strong base in the country, feels that India treats new investors with suspicion. Read more
