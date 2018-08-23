JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Kerala floods: State may push Centre to accept Rs 7-bn aid from UAE
Business Standard

News digest: Firms on drugs price control, RCom bond test today, and more

Argue 20-90% rise in raw material prices could lead to production issues and shortage in domestic markets

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

news digest

Drug firms ask govt to ease price control

Pharmaceutical companies have approached the government to raise the ceiling prices of drugs under price control, at least temporarily. If the government yields to the drugmakers’ demands, it would be a rare move under the Drug Price Control Order (DPCO) of 2013. Read more


Samsung overhauls India strategy for a comeback

Leading consumer technology firm Samsung India is transforming its business strategy, with a clear focus on the mass segment where rivals have been quick to corner market share. Read more


RCom bond test tomorrow

Reliance Communications (RCom) will offer to settle dues worth $300 million with its overseas bondholders in a meeting on Friday. Bondholders will have to either take a steep haircut on their investments or move the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), experts said. Read more


India cautious & sceptical towards new investors, says Liberty chief

Sanjeev Gupta, executive chairman of UK-headquartered Liberty House that is getting ready to have a strong base in the country, feels that India treats new investors with suspicion. Read more
First Published: Thu, August 23 2018. 03:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements