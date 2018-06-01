News digest: GDP growth, Air India sale, debt-free companies, and more

GDP grows 7.7% in Q4; India retains world's fastest growing economy tag

Backed by government spending and investment, the economy grew at a seven-quarter high of 7.7 per cent in January-March. But this did not prevent GDP growth, at 6.7 per cent in 2017-18, from falling to its lowest rate in four years of the Narendra Modi government.

fails to take off; deadline ends with zero bids

In a blow to the government's privatisation drive in aviation, no bidder showed up on the last day of submitting expression of interest to buy a controlling stake in Air India.

Debt-free firms make up 57% of all market cap: Why loves them

shows a special preference for companies that stay away from debt and fund their operations largely from internal accruals.

It's F&B that keeps cash register ringing at luxury hotels, not room tariff

A hotel business is not just about rooms. The fast-growing food & beverage (F&B) division contributes 50 per cent or more to luxury hotels' revenues.